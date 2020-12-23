U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

The bipartisan coronavirus aid package, recently negotiated by the United States Congress, contains nearly $25 million allocated for "gender" and "democracy" programs in Pakistan.

The $2.5 trillion bill, which comprises $900 billion in coronavirus relief in federal funding and $1.4 trillion in spending, includes $10 million for "gender programs" and $15 million for "democracy programs" in Pakistan.

According to recent official estimates, as exhibited in public documents, the United States has granted over $34 billion in military aid and reimbursements to Pakistan since 2002.

President Trump has urged the United States Congress to amend a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill, to more than triple its stimulus payments to ordinary Americans.

In a video message posted on Twitter, he stated that the package "really is a disgrace", and full of "wasteful" items, adding that "It's called the Covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with Covid", arguing that the money should be allocated to struggling Americans.

President Trump berated the relief package, stating that "Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it".