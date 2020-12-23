US oil may fall towards $44.61

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a support at $46.40 per barrel and fall towards $44.61.

The support is identified as the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $37.06 to $49.28. The correction from $49.28 consists of three waves. So far, only two have completed.

The third wave labelled c is unfolding towards $44.61. Resistance is at $47.50, a break above which could lead to a gain to $48.42.

