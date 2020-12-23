Markets
Australian shares set to open higher, snap three-day losing streak; NZ up
- The local share price index futures rose 0.97%, a 27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
23 Dec 2020
Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, looking to end a three-session losing streak that saw the benchmark shed over 2% on worries of fresh restrictions in Sydney and a new variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom.
The local share price index futures rose 0.97%, a 27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1% on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.15% by 2124 GMT.
Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000
Australian shares set to open higher, snap three-day losing streak; NZ up
SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing
Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday
Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel
WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India
Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633
Britain and France ease transport ban
Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'
Read more stories
Comments