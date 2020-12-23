Australian shares set to open higher, snap three-day losing streak; NZ up

Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, looking to end a three-session losing streak that saw the benchmark shed over 2% on worries of fresh restrictions in Sydney and a new variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

The local share price index futures rose 0.97%, a 27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.15% by 2124 GMT.