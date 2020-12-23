AVN 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -13.61 (-13.54%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FCCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.2%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 133.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.4%)
HUBC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.17%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.82%)
KAPCO 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
OGDC 103.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.16%)
PAEL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
PIOC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PPL 89.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
PSO 220.60 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (1.82%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.82%)
TRG 72.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-3.88%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.24%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 26.68 (0.59%)
BR30 22,542 Increased By ▲ 137.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 43,103 Increased By ▲ 214.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,954 Increased By ▲ 118.05 (0.66%)
Australian shares set to open higher, snap three-day losing streak; NZ up

Reuters 23 Dec 2020

Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, looking to end a three-session losing streak that saw the benchmark shed over 2% on worries of fresh restrictions in Sydney and a new variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

The local share price index futures rose 0.97%, a 27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.15% by 2124 GMT.

