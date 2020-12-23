AVN 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -11.68 (-11.62%)
Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

  • So far, 415,352 people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.
  • 2,142 people also tested positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 23 Dec 2020

Pakistan's coronavirus recoveries jumped to 415,352 on Wednesday after 4,415 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 35,621 people were tested for the novel virus out of which 2,142 tested positive for the virus. Since the outbreak of the virus, Pakistan has conducted 6,406,281 tests out of which 462,814 came out positive.

The coronavirus also claimed 84 lives, taking the nationwide death to 9,557. Sindh reported 1,005 new cases, Punjab 653, Balochistan 30 and KP reported 361 cases in the past 24 hours.

Similarly, Islamabad reported 67 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed 25 infections.

On Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) notified that the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the country has been recorded in Abbottabad at 40.32%.

Abbottabad is followed by Hyderabad which has 22.12% and Karachi has the third-highest coronavirus positivity rate which is 12.54%.

