New York cotton

23 Dec 2020
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 74.76 75.22 74.28 74.97 12:34 - 0.21 12592 74.76
Dec 22
May'21 75.45 75.93 75.02 75.67 12:31 - 0.19 2812 75.48
Dec 22
Jul'21 76.14 76.61 75.75 76.28 12:28 - 0.11 1850 76.17
Dec 22
=================================================================================
