AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020
Markets

Russian wheat export prices rise

Reuters 23 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices rose last week as traders reported delays in obtaining export documents from Russia's customs service and following an earlier rally in global wheat markets, analysts said on Monday.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is trying to stabilise food prices with a grain export quota and a wheat export tax from Feb. 15 to June 30.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in January was at $257 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at the end of last week, up $5 the week before, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Sovecon said wheat and barley export prices rose by $2 to $259 a tonne and $218 a tonne, respectively.

IKAR added that wheat for supply in February was quoted at $260 per tonne. IKAR also downgraded its forecast for Russia's 2020/21 wheat exports earlier on Monday.

Russia will also impose tariffs on the export of soybeans to ensure domestic firms have sufficient raw material, its economy ministry said on Saturday.

Most of Russian winter wheat sowing regions remain dry, which means higher risks of damage to their sowings during the winter, Sovecon said. There is also cold weather in the Volga region, but risks for sowings are limited so far, it added.

