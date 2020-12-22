China's CanSino recruits over 20,000 participants for COVID-19 Phase 3 trials

(Karachi) As part of last stage human trials of COVID-19 vaccine, China’s CanSino Biologics Inc. has recruited over 20,000 participants from different countries including Pakistan, Arab News reported.

As per details, the vaccine known as Ad5-nCoV or Convidecia, is being developed by CanSinoBIO in coordination with a research institute backed by the Chinese military. This is one of the five vaccines by China that has moved into Phase 3 clinical trials to test their efficacy.

China’s National Health Commission official Zheng Zhongwei said, “As for now, the number of recruited participants has exceeded 20,000 people, and the progress is relatively fast.”

China aims to involve at least 40,000 candidates in CanSinoBIO's Phase 3 trials. The clinical trial registration data revealed that China has started enrolling participants from Pakistan, Russia, Mexico and Chile. The vaccine firm also plans to commence trials in Argentina, and has secured a supply deal with Mexico.

Earlier in September, Pakistan launched Phase 3 clinical trials for CanSino Biologics' Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Pakistan gave the go-ahead for the country's first Phase-III clinical trial in August for CanSino's candidate, Ad5-nCoV, led by the government-run National Institute of Health (NIH) and pharmaceutical company AJM.

Similarly, another locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in China has entered phase 3 clinical trial. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products said it launched phase 3 clinical trial domestically for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Chinese-listed company has recruited 29,000 people from around the world for the trial.