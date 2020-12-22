AVN 100.30 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.05%)
Dec 22, 2020
China stocks mixed on Sino-US tension, firmer liquor shares limit losses

  • Liquor companies also jumped following year-end demand. China's largest liquor maker, Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd , was up 2.64% at midday break hitting its all-time highs.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: China stocks were mixed on Tuesday, as sentiment was weighed by persisting tensions between the world's two largest economies, although losses were partially capped by strength in liquor shares and disposable sanitary product makers.

The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of US goods and technology.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.2% at 3,413.83, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.11%.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.13%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.05% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.29%?.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.43% to 10,446.1, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.08% at 26,284.33.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.48% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.59%.

Consumer staples and healthcare stocks were among the biggest gainers.

Disposable sanitary product manufacturers soared as China looked to strengthen measures to prevent the arrival of a new strain of the coronavirus. Xiamen Yanjan New Material Co Ltd was up 16.07%, and Tianjin TEDA CO Ltd hit its daily upward trading limit.

Liquor companies also jumped following year-end demand. China's largest liquor maker, Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd , was up 2.64% at midday break hitting its all-time highs.

Other liquor stocks such as Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co Ltd , FuJian YanJing HuiQuan Brewery Co Ltd, and Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine Co Ltd rose around 10% each.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 11.9%? and the CSI300 has risen 23.3%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 6.5%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.65% this month.

