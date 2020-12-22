South Korea buys rice

HAMBURG: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. purchased an estimated 45,458 tonnes of rice, expected to be sourced from the United States and Vietnam, in a tender which closed on Dec. 7, European traders said on Thursday. The tender sought non-glutinous rice in a series of consignments for arrival in South Korea in 2021 between April 30 and May 31.

The purchase involved an estimated 22,334 tonnes of US-origin non-glutinous brown medium grain number 3 grade rice bought at $875.12 a tonne c&f and 1,500 tonnes of US non-glutinous milled medium grain number 1 grade rice bought at $963.84 a tonne c&f, traders said.

The purchase from Vietnam involved an estimated 10,124 tonnes of non-glutinous brown short grain grade 3 rice bought at $603.00 a tonne c&f and 11,500 tonnes of non-glutinous brewers' milled rice grade 4 bought at $499.00 a tonne, traders said.