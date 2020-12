CBOT corn futures rise

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose for the sixth day in a row on Friday, following a rally in the soyabean market on concerns about reduced harvests in South America, traders said. Corn futures have risen 3.7% during the streak of gains, with the most-active contract topping out at $4.38-1/2 a bushel on Friday.

Traders were watching to see if it could rise above its recent peak of $4.39-1/2 - the highest on a continuous basis since July 19, 2019 - it hit on November 30.