AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China leaves lending benchmark LPR unchanged

Reuters 22 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged at its December fixing on Monday, as expected, although improving economic fundamentals have raised speculation about a rate hike next year.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65%. The rates have been unchanged for eight straight months.

For the year, the one-year LPR was down a total 30 basis points of rate cuts, and the five-year rate was cut by 15 bps of two cuts in 2020.

Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

All 34 traders and analysts in a snap Reuters poll conducted last week predicted no change in either one-year or five-year LPRs.

The rate decision reflected continued economic recovery from coronavirus shocks in the world's second-largest economy, and comes after the central bank made its biggest ever injection of medium-term funds last week to shore up liquidity.

The interest rate on those loans was unchanged for the eighth month in a row, after recent corporate bond defaults shattered investor confidence and scuppered new issuance.

With the economy back on track, some senior central bank officials have repeatedly raised the topic of exiting loose monetary policies recently.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering of top leaders and policymakers, said last week that China will maintain support for its economic recovery and avoid sudden shifts in policy to help keep economic growth within a reasonable range.

"The Conference changed the tone of prudent monetary policy to be 'reasonably proper', called for a largely stable macro leverage and M2 and TSF growth to be 'compatible' with nominal GDP growth," Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS, expecting a small policy rate hike in the second half of next year. Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note that subtle changes in language have flagged forthcoming policy shifts in the past and therefore he expected PBOC policy rates to rise by 30 bps in 2021.

China leaves lending benchmark LPR unchanged

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

'Billion Tree Honey' initiative launched: PM highlights criticality of growth in exports

BoI to be reconstituted by adding Hammad as member

Governments urged to strictly monitor prices of eggs, ghee

There's no gas loadshedding in country: PD

Population, housing censuses-2017: Government likely to accept results despite MQM reservations

Hafeez describes tax-to-GDP ratio as 'pathetic'

Travellers coming from UK: Temporary restrictions put into effect

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.