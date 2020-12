Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

HONOLULU: The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted late Sunday, authorities said, warning of a possible "significant emission" of volcanic ash into the atmosphere.

"An eruption has commenced within Kilauea's summit caldera," shortly after 9:30 pm local time (0730 GMT), said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

"The situation is rapidly evolving and HVO (Hawaiian Volcano Observatory) will issue another statement when more information is available."