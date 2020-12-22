Countrywide Covid-19 positivity rate declines to 5.15pc

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide coronavirus positivity rate has declined to 5.15 percent as the health authorities during the past 24 hours conducted 34,772 tests, detecting 1,792 new Covid-19 patients taking the national tally to 458,968 cases since the pandemic's outbreak.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the health authorities across the country in the past 24 hours also reported 62 new deaths, taking the country's coronavirus death toll to 9,392.

So far, a total of 409,085 people have recovered from the virus which is 86 percent, while the active number of cases stands at 40,491, the NCOC added.

Of the 62 deaths, 50 patients were under treatment in various hospitals and 12 died at homes or quarantines during the past 24 hours, the NCOC's latest Covid-19 update said. During the last 24 hours, majority of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 62 deaths during the last 24 hours, 31 patients died on ventilators.

No Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while 296 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 46 percent, ICT 44 percent, Peshawar 27 percent, and Lahore 31 percent.

The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 41 percent, Abbottabad 39 percent, Peshawar 58 percent, and Multan 39 percent.

Some 34,772 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,322 in Sindh, 14,857 in Punjab, 5,415 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,916 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 356 in Balochistan, 409 in GB, and 497 in the AJK.

Since the pandemic's outbreak, a total of 458,968 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including the AJK 8,002, Balochistan 17,926, GB 4,827, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 36,257, KP 55,183, Punjab 131,933, and Sindh 204,840.

The country has reported 9,392 deaths, since the coronavirus outbreak of the contagion, including 3,333 Sindh among eight of them died in hospital and six out of hospital on Sunday, 3,638 in Punjab, 31 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Sunday, 1,546 in KP, seven of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Sunday, 391 in ICT, two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 179 in Balochistan, 99 in GB, and 206 in AJK, where two of them died in hospital on Sunday.

Pakistan, since the coronavirus outbreak, has carried out 6,336,113 corona tests, while 615 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 2,925 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Latest Covid-19-related data issued by the Sindh government here on Monday evening said that the province has reported 644 new cases of coronavirus by conducting 10,234 tests reflecting a positivity rate of 6.29 percent.

With detection of 644 new cases in Sindh, the provincial tally has reached 205,484 cases.

According to official data, 19 more coronavirus deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Sindh, which took the provincial Covid-19 death toll to 3,352 persons.

The Covid-19 situation report issued by the government of AJK said that a total 13 more Covid-19 cases were detected in the state, while conducting 301 tests showing positivity rate of 4.3.

The AJK government said that four more people died of coronavirus taking the death toll to 210 persons, since the outbreak of coronavirus.

So far 6,975 people have recovered from coronavirus in AJK, while 830 are under treatment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020