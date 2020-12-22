Pakistan
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
- Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday .
22 Dec 2020
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.96495/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.88455/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1050/10 grams
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
