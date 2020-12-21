AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

  • FM says no dialogue could be held over ties with Israel till peaceful resolution of Palestine issue as per the aspirations of the Palestinian people
  • UAE leadership has assured that the visa restrictions have been imposed on temporary basis due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic: Qureshi
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 21 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that there is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel.

Talking to journalists in Multan on Monday, the FM said during his recent visit to the UAE, he told the Emirati leadership that no dialogue could be held over ties with Israel till peaceful resolution of Palestine issue as per the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Qureshi said he also raised the issues pertaining to visa restrictions on Pakistan nationals as well as the welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE.

He maintained that the UAE leadership has assured that the visa restrictions have been imposed on temporary basis due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding India's targeting of UN observers' vehicle, the foreign minister said that the incident is a serious violation of diplomatic etiquette and international law.

He pointed out the international community must take notice of Indian ceasefire violations. India poses a threat to regional security and the world community must take strong action against the Indian atrocities in Jammu Kashmir, he added.

“We have informed the international community that Pakistan has solid intelligence that India can carry out a false flag operation under any pretext,” he said.

He added that Pakistan will give a befitting response to Indian for any kind of military adventurism.

The foreign minister said that he and the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) had placed a dossier before the world which exposed India’s nefarious plans against Pakistan. He added that India is fueling terrorism by backing terrorists and others to carry out anti-state activities in Pakistan.

“The dossier had been shared with P5 and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The documents shared with the name of India Chronicles are being discussed these days. India is trying to defame Pakistan through the fake website and NGOs. The revelations were not made by Pakistan but the European Union (EU) which exposed the real face of India.”

