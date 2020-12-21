AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,011 Decreased By ▼ -125.96 (-0.54%)
KSE100 43,775 Decreased By ▼ -21.82 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,231 Decreased By ▼ -57.83 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

  • The 106.6 trillion yen ($1.03 trillion) annual budget also got a boost from record military and welfare outlays. It marked a 4% rise from this year's initial level, rising for nine years in a row, with new debt making up more than a third of revenue.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan's cabinet approved on Monday a record $1.03 trillion budget draft for the next fiscal year starting in April 2021, the Ministry of Finance said, as the coronavirus and stimulus spending puts pressure on already dire public finances.

The 106.6 trillion yen ($1.03 trillion) annual budget also got a boost from record military and welfare outlays. It marked a 4% rise from this year's initial level, rising for nine years in a row, with new debt making up more than a third of revenue.

From Europe to America, policymakers globally have unleashed a torrent of monetary and fiscal stimulus to prevent a deep and prolonged recession as the pandemic shut international borders and sent many out of work.

In Japan, fiscal reform has been shelved as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga prioritised efforts to contain the pandemic and boost growth, despite public debt at more than twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy.

"How to balance the coronavirus response with fiscal reform has hardly been debated in Japan," said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research. "Ultra-low interest rates under the Bank of Japan's prolonged monetary easing may have caused fiscal discipline to be paralysed."

The spending plan, which was in line with a Reuters report out last week, must be approved by parliament early next year.

It will be rolled out along with a third extra budget for this fiscal year as a combined 15-month budget aimed for seamless spending to ease the virus pain and back Suga's goal of achieving carbon neutrality and digital transformation.

"We had to strike a right balance between the needs to prevent the spread of infections, revive the economy and achieve fiscal reform," Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "That was the most difficult task in compiling this budget."

The government's fiscal 2021 primary budget deficit - excluding new bond sales and debt servicing - is seen at 20.4 trillion yen, more than double this year's initial estimates, making the budget-balancing goal further elusive.

Rating agency Fitch in July cut its outlook on Japan's debt rating to negative from stable, warning of the COVID-19 impact on rising public debt.

"The massive stimulus spending rolled out this fiscal year may raise worry about 'fiscal cliff', which could justify calls for more spending in the coming fiscal year," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Europe Fitch Ratings Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga budget Japan's Cabinet COVID19 SMBC Nikko Securities Koya Miyamae

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters