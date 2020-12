Karachiites perturbed by gas shortage, low pressure

KARACHI: Gas shortage and low pressure in several areas of Karachi on Sunday have irked masses and made cooking difficult for the women. Residents of areas including Lyari, Old Town areas, Garden, Shoe Market, Usman Abbad, Purana Golimar, City Railways Colony, Burns Road, Kharadar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bhens Colony, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Malir and other areas complaining shortage of gas and low pressure.

The citizens are compelled to buy LPG cylinders and wood for burning.—NNI