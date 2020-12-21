PhD scholars: HEC offers research fellowship abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has offered a six months research fellowship abroad to full-time PhD scholars, enrolled in the higher educational institutions of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Sources told APP that the fellowship has been awarded under HEC’s International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP).

They said that the purpose of this programme was to enhance research capabilities of PhD scholars, and also develop linkages between Pakistani and foreign institutions. HEC continue to receive applications for IRSIP throughout the year, and fellowships would be awarded on quarterly basis after thorough evaluation of applications, they informed.