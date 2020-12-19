Iran, Pakistan open Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway

Iran and Pakistan open Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway on today Saturday) for the first time in presence of senior officials.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Iran’s Roads, Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammed Eslami.

The crossing would help accelerate economic activities in the bordering region with creating more opportunities for expanding economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The border crossing point between Rimdan in Iran’s southeastern Sistan province and Gabd in Pakistan’s Balochistan province is located about 120 kilometers from the Iranian port of Chabahar and 70 kilometers from Pakistan’s port of Gwadar.

Talking to the participants of the ceremony the federal minister said, “The opening of this border point will facilitate the movement of the people as well as goods.”

Gabd-Rimdan is the second border crossing to open between Pakistan and Iran. Pakistan and Iran are using just the Mirjaveh–Taftan border crossing on a 909 kilometres long border between the two countries.