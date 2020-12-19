AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hate speech case: Karachi court sends MNA Ali Wazir on physical remand till Dec 30

  • The lawmaker from South Waziristan and five other accused were presented before the court today.
  • The MAN was taken into custody by the Peshawar Police on the request of the Karachi Police.
BR Web Desk 19 Dec 2020

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir was sent on physical remand by an anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday.

As per details, the lawmaker from South Waziristan and five other accused were presented before the court today where requested a one-month remand of the accused. However, the court sent them on remand till December 30.

On Friday, A judicial magistrate in Peshawar remanded Ali Wazir into the Sindh Police’s custody after he was presented before the court.

He was arrested for allegedly making a hate speech. The lawmaker was taken into custody by the Peshawar Police on the request of the Karachi Police.

It is mentioned in the FIR registered with the Sohrab Goth Police Station that they committed several offences, including delivering hate speeches, hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions.

Wazir was taken into custody after he attended a ceremony held at Shuhada APS Public Library in connection with the sixth anniversary of the APS Peshawar, which had left 147 people, mostly students, dead.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar, Sana Ijaz and others are also nominated in the case registered after the December 7 rally held at Sohrab Goth. However, none of them were detained on Wednesday although many of them also attended the same event.

Peshawar Ali Wazir Karachi court MAN

Hate speech case: Karachi court sends MNA Ali Wazir on physical remand till Dec 30

FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan

Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM

More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters