Hate speech case: Karachi court sends MNA Ali Wazir on physical remand till Dec 30

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir was sent on physical remand by an anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday.

As per details, the lawmaker from South Waziristan and five other accused were presented before the court today where requested a one-month remand of the accused. However, the court sent them on remand till December 30.

On Friday, A judicial magistrate in Peshawar remanded Ali Wazir into the Sindh Police’s custody after he was presented before the court.

He was arrested for allegedly making a hate speech. The lawmaker was taken into custody by the Peshawar Police on the request of the Karachi Police.

It is mentioned in the FIR registered with the Sohrab Goth Police Station that they committed several offences, including delivering hate speeches, hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions.

Wazir was taken into custody after he attended a ceremony held at Shuhada APS Public Library in connection with the sixth anniversary of the APS Peshawar, which had left 147 people, mostly students, dead.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar, Sana Ijaz and others are also nominated in the case registered after the December 7 rally held at Sohrab Goth. However, none of them were detained on Wednesday although many of them also attended the same event.