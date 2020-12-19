Pakistani cardiologists capable to conduct heart transplant: Expert

MULTAN: Though no heart plant has been conducted in the country so far, Pakistani doctors are capable enough to do it provided availability of funds.

Head of Cardiology Department, Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Haroon Aziz Khan Babar told APP on Saturday that Pakistani medics were among the best medical practitioners of the world and has the ability to transplant heart if funds were provided as the treatment is so costly.

About latest research on heart ailment, the cardiologist informed that different countries were working on stem cell therapy besides angioplasty.

The patient would not undergo operation by the therapy, he said and added that the required results would be obtained through stem cell therapy.

Replying to a question, Dr Babar stated that stints were being manufactured in United States of America, United Kingdom, France and Germany in addition to all European countries, adding that Pakistan was the 18th country in the world which was manufacturing stents and which further reduce its rates in the country.

Government was extending free of charge stent facility to needy and poor patients and doctors at Nishtar Hospital had inserted stints donated by philanthropists after conducting their (patients) surgery, HoD Cardiology explained.

Dr Haroon Aziz Khan Barbar who had conducted first ever angioplasty in South Punjab noted that health facility was also extending angioplasty offer with the help of private company which donated its machine to Nishtar Hospital.

To another question, the cardiologist advised people to control sugar and Blood Pressure (BP) as these diseases lead towards cardiovascular ailments, adding that hypertension was a silent killer which might result in brain hemorrhage and stroke.

Every third person of the country was suffering from BP that was much alarming, Dr Babar said and added that Pakistan was among those countries of the globe wherein Diabetes rate was growing much.

Answering to another question he termed lethargic life style, cigarette smoking, excessive usage of fast food and bakery items main causes of rising heart diseases in the country.

Heart expert informed that smoking, insufficient residential space, lack of proper cleanliness arrangements and treatment form quacks and specially no cure of throat related problems were some of the reasons of high ratio of cardiac diseases in South Punjab.

Heart valves became weak in case throat ailments were not treated, he said.

The medics advised people to make daily 40 minutes’ walk a routine, consume simple diet to avoid heart ailments, adding that women and kids should also be made habitual of walk specially those children whose parents develop heart issues by 45 years.

These children should get themselves tested for cholesterol level when they turn 20, he said and added that after every five years they should repeat the test.

Dr Babar asked young doctors to pay much attention to their education and research and serve the humanity.

He warned public of self-medication even for pain relief as it could produce harmful affects later.