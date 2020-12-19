MoF proposes eight-member BoD for ZTBL

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance is said to have proposed eight-member Board of Directors for Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) headed by Nadeem Lodhi, well-informed sources told Business Recorder. The Bank was working without a Board for the last few years, due to which its performance was affected badly. This is the reason why Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) penalised the banks on a number of occasions.

The proposed Board, is expected to comprise of Akbar R Jaffer (Sindh), Syed Javed(KP), M Farhan Malik (Punjab), Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi (Punjab), Haris M Chaudhry (federal government), Hassan Ali Chaniho (Sindh) and CEO/President ZTBL. The Bank's management has sacked a number of senior officers for alleged corruption and mismanagement. Inquiries against several other officers are under progress.

