Rawal Dam issue: NA panel considers possibility of summoning agencies' personnel

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel on Friday considered possibility of summoning representatives of intelligence agencies for briefing on reasons for not opening Rawal Dam for tourism purposes. Headed by Prime Minister's Special Assistant, Ali Nawaz Awan, the panel held its sixth meeting to look into the affairs of Rawal Dam, especially, use of its land and water, with respect to environment, health and tourism, and report if these are in line with the policy of the Government of Pakistan.

As the meeting started, the convener of the panel, Ali Nawaz Awan, who deals with the affairs of Capital Development Authority (CDA), expressed anger at the absence of Secretary Irrigation Punjab, Project Director, Small Dams (Punjab) and Chief Engineer Rawal Dam. He threatened to issue show-cause notices to the absent officers from the scheduled meeting meant to take decisions with respect to opening of Rawal Dam for tourism purposes and supply of 2 million gallons of water to Islamabad's however, the concerned officials, excluding Irrigation Secretary Punjab, reached the meeting room.

Chief Engineer, Rawal Dam, informed the meeting that the Punjab Government has agreed to restart supply of 2 million gallons of water from Rawal Dam, which was suspended in 1997 on the request of Capital Development Authority (CDA). However, the rates of water to be released from the dam have been revised upward.

He said, the Punjab Government will now charge Rs 7.22 per 1000 gallon of water from earlier rate of Rs 4.00 per 1000 gallon, which is over 55 per cent increase.

According to the Chief Engineer, he has shared a brief on the proposal with the Secretary Irrigation Punjab, who has onsent a summary for the approval of the Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar.

The panel maintained that the dam's administration should start releasing water to Islamabad immediately after settling payment mechanism with the CDA. However, Chief Engineer, Rawal Dam, refused to start supply of water, saying he cannot do this without formal approval from the Chief Minister, adding that this approval process takes approximately two weeks.

One of the members of the panel, Ch Hamid Hameed, was of the view that since availability of water is the fundamental right of every citizen, Dam's administration should start releasing water without formal approval of Chief Minister. His suggestion, however, was turned down by the Chief Engineer, saying he cannot do this without approval of competent authority.

The meeting also a sought clarification from the concerned officials for not opening the dam site for general public, which can be a source of fund generation for the CDA. The dam site, at a strategic location, was closed when terrorism was at its peak in the country.

One of the officials apprised the meeting that agencies are opposing opening of dam site for general public due to possible risk of terrorism.

The convener of the panel enquired from the officials as to which intelligence agency, should be invited on this issue? Should it be ISI, MI , IB or the head of newly formed National Intelligence Coordination Committee? he questioned.

Ali Nawaz Awan was of the view that he wants the issue to be settled as early as possible so that the dam is opened for the enjoyment of the general public.

He directed the concerned officials to hold internal meetings to sort out the issue of water payment mechanism and opening of dam site for general public. Besides others, the meeting was attended by Ms Naureen Farooq Ibrahim MNA and officials of Interior Ministry, Water Resources Division and CDA.

