AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

GGPL 'virtual pipeline': Accord inked for LNG shipment across country

19 Dec 2020

GWADAR: Pakistan Gas Port Limited, Al-Qasim Gas and Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited have formed a special purpose vehicle, Gwadar Gas Port Limited, for moving LNG onto trucks for re-gasification at various industrial sites across Pakistan.

In a signing ceremony signed with Gwadar International Terminals Limited, GGPL will commence engineering work at the existing Berth 3 at the Gwadar port for shipment of LNG from a Floating Storage Unit on to trucks for shipment to CNG stations, textile mills, fertiliser plants and other such large commercial and industrial units across Pakistan. The same concept underpinning this 'virtual pipeline' wherein there is no gas pipeline of Sui companies required, and as a result there will be no unaccounted-for-gas as is the case with the two Sui companies, is seamlessly working in countries such as China, Turkey, and India.

'This is a major initiative in the private-sector to revolutionise the gas sector in Pakistan', noted Chairman GGCL, Iqbal Z Ahmed. 'With no Governmental off-take guarantee or investment, the private-sector to private-sector sales will cut the red-tape and cater better to the market forces.'

As the gas gap in demand and supply is expected to spiral beyond 2 BCF owing to rapid urbanisation, CPEC projects, and industrial growth, the virtual pipeline project initiated by GGPL will help mitigate the brewing gas shortages and also transform the gas sector by transitioning away from the present monopoly of Sui companies to a competitive environment.

Captain Dai of Gwadar International Terminals Limited lauded the milestone marked at a modest signing ceremony, following COVID-19 safety measures, to bring LNG at the Gwadar port by using the Chinese-operated port as a hub for deliveries to Karachi and the other main centers of consumption in Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot and Faisalabad.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

GGPL 'virtual pipeline': Accord inked for LNG shipment across country

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms

Alarming decline in cotton production

Advisers, special assistants to PM: SC rejects petition against appointments

India planning to undertake surgical strike: FO

Beware of spoilers, Taliban told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.