State land will be recovered from mafia at all costs: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat said that state land will be recovered from land mafia at all costs and strict legal action will be taken against them and their agents.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board (PCLB) here on Friday. The meeting reviewed the performance and problems of the PCLB while PCLB Chairman Tariq Mahmood Javed and other officers briefed the Minister.

While addressing the meeting, Basharat said that the government will make necessary laws to remove barriers and enhance the performance of the PCLB.

He directed the Board that all possible assistance should be extended to bring the pending cases of the Board's properties to a logical conclusion and full cooperation of the concerned Commissioner as well as RPO should be sought for relinquishing the illegal possession. He further said that effective steps should be taken to recover state land from illegal occupants.

