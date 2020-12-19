Dense fog to engulf Punjab, upper Sindh in next 24 hours

KARACHI: A dense foggy weather is likely to engulf plains of Punjab and upper Sindh on Saturday, the Met Office has forecast. The plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh are expected to witness a dense fog in the next 24 hours at morning and nighttime.

The entire Potohar region with a few plain areas of Punjab is likely to undergo frosty conditions during morning hours.

A very cold weather may continue in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country. However, a cold and dry weather is expected to prevail over other parts of the country.

"Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country," the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: A cold and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country. But, very cold conditions hit north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The day's minimum temperature was as low as minus 15 degrees celsius in Leh, minus 12 in Astore, minus 11, each, in Kalam and Skardu, minus nine in Gupis, minus eight, each, in Hunza and Bagrote, minus seven in Gilgit, minus six, each, in Malam Jabba, Dir and Kalat, minus five, each in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Rawalakot, Murree and Parachinar.

