Objection raised by benamidar: NAB submits reply to AC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted its reply before the Accountability Court (AC) with respect to objection raised by alleged benamidar of Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiviwalla over its order regarding endorsing of freezing 310,800 shares valuing Rs31,080,000 in investigation regarding 'illegal' allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society (Kidney Hill), a case pertaining to fake bank accounts.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case sought argument from counsel of applicant, Tariq Mehmood, an alleged benamidar of Saleem Mandviwalla over the NAB's reply on the next hearing to be held on January 6th.

Earlier, the NAB Deputy Prosecutor General, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, and investigation officer (IO) of the NAB, Mudassir, appeared before the court, and submitted its reply.

The alleged benamidar of Mandviwalla submitted his objection petition before the court on December 8th and the court had sought reply from the NAB.

Mehmood alleged benamidar of Mandviwalla filed an objection petition through his counsel, and requested the court by accepting the instant objection petition, recall confirmation order dated November 24 in the interest of justice.

