Pakistan for well-being, welfare of migrants

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the international community to show greater solidarity by strengthening cooperation to enhance the protection, well-being, working conditions, and effective integration of migrants. The call comes on the eve of International Migrants Day observed on Friday and joined the international community to reiterate its commitment for the wellbeing and welfare of the migrants.

"As a country of origin, transit, and destination, Pakistan believes in the potential and promise of migration, as it unlocks a host of opportunities for the individuals and their families as well as the countries concerned," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that Pakistani diaspora overseas is not only a major source of support for our national development but also contributes to the progress of host countries. Pakistanis living abroad have excelled in all fields in their host countries, he said.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it added that all necessary measures are being taken to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, to promote the welfare of our migrant workers, and to create special investment opportunities for them in Pakistan as well.

It added that the government undertook a massive effort earlier this year to support our migrant workers around the world, and to facilitate their safe return to the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a country of destination, Pakistan continues to host millions of regular as well as irregular migrants from neighbouring and regional countries.

"Pakistanis have always shown generosity and hospitality towards all migrants without any discrimination," it added.

It pointed out that the adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) by the United Nations two years ago marked the beginning of a new era of migration governance, dialogue and international cooperation.

It reflected a growing global understanding of the benefits of human mobility. At the same time, it also recognised that, if poorly managed, migration can generate huge challenges, ranging from tragic loss of life to human rights abuse and social tensions.

In this regard, the destination States, in particular, need to ensure fair and ethical treatment including access to healthcare and social protection without discrimination, it added. It further stated that legal avenues of migration need to be expanded and the transfer costs of remittance reduced.

