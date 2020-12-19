AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Markets

THE RUPEE: No change vs USD

BR Research 19 Dec 2020

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR remained unchanged against USD in interbank market while showing slight fall in open market against USD and Euro.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.05 and 160.15 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR went down by 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.10 and 160.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for buying and fell down by 10 paisas for selling closing at 194 and 195.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.40 and 43.60 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.35 and 42.50 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.10
Open Offer     Rs 160.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.05
Offer Rate     Rs 160.15
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee recovered its day earlier losses in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

Following slight decrease in the buyers' interest, the greenback marginally declined its worth and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.25 and Rs 161.20 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 160.30 and Rs 161.30 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 214.00 and Rs 216.00 against Thursday's closing trend of Rs 215.50 and Rs 216.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 20 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling) against last rate of Rs160.70(buying) and Rs 160.80(selling).

It closed at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 113,150(selling) and Rs113,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

