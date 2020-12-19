THE RUPEE: No change vs USD

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR remained unchanged against USD in interbank market while showing slight fall in open market against USD and Euro.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.05 and 160.15 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR went down by 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.10 and 160.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for buying and fell down by 10 paisas for selling closing at 194 and 195.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.40 and 43.60 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.35 and 42.50 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.10 Open Offer Rs 160.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.05 Offer Rate Rs 160.15 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee recovered its day earlier losses in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

Following slight decrease in the buyers' interest, the greenback marginally declined its worth and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.25 and Rs 161.20 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 160.30 and Rs 161.30 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 214.00 and Rs 216.00 against Thursday's closing trend of Rs 215.50 and Rs 216.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 20 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling) against last rate of Rs160.70(buying) and Rs 160.80(selling).

It closed at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 113,150(selling) and Rs113,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

