KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 18, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 536,510,369 287,358,720 26,128,883,600 12,067,306,137 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,845,113,699 (2,306,674,051) (461,560,352) Local Individuals 22,351,668,898 (22,486,711,464) (135,042,566) Local Corporates 7,882,954,828 (7,286,351,910) 596,602,918 ===============================================================================

