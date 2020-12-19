Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
19 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 18, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
536,510,369 287,358,720 26,128,883,600 12,067,306,137
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,845,113,699 (2,306,674,051) (461,560,352)
Local Individuals 22,351,668,898 (22,486,711,464) (135,042,566)
Local Corporates 7,882,954,828 (7,286,351,910) 596,602,918
===============================================================================
