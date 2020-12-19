Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
19 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (December 18, 2020).
===========================
US Dollar 160.0971
Pound Sterling 217.3959
Euro 195.8468
Japanese Yen 1.551
===========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.