State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (December 18, 2020).

=========================== US Dollar 160.0971 Pound Sterling 217.3959 Euro 195.8468 Japanese Yen 1.551 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020