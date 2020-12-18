AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Pakistan

Iran-Pakistan set to open Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway tomorrow for the first time

  • The opening of the crossing would help accelerate economic activities in the bordering region with creating more opportunities for expanding economic and trade ties between the two countries.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Dec 2020

Iran and Pakistan are scheduled to open Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway on tomorrow (Saturday) for the first time in presence of senior officials.

As per details, the opening of the crossing would help accelerate economic activities in the bordering region with creating more opportunities for expanding economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Islamic Republic of Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi shared a tweet with caption: Enroute to Chahbahar with Iranian Minister for Roads, Transport and Urban Development H.E Mohammed Eslami and D.G South Asia Rasoul Mousavi for what promises to be a historic day tomorrow.

He further said: Gabd-Rimdan border crossing is half way between Gwadar and Chahbahar. Its opening aimed at uplifting people of area facilitating trade and people to people contacts, ensuring Iran-Pakistan border one of peace and friendship.

“More border openings and trading points also under active consideration,” he added.

The opening of the Rimdan border is one of the most important results of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to Pakistan last month.

During a meeting with Pakistani officials, the Iranian Foreign Minister announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran would soon open the Rimdan crossing in Sistan and Baluchestan province, and called on Pakistan to open the Gabd crossing as well.

Gabd-Rimdan will be the second border crossing to open between Pakistan and Iran. For now, Pakistan and Iran are using just the Mirjaveh–Taftan border crossing on a 909 kilometres long border between the two countries.

In June last year the Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Balochistan, Pakistan, to discuss the issues facing trade between the two countries, including trade activities at the land border, with Pakistani parties and Balochistan trade and business stakeholders. .

Most of the trade between Iran and Pakistan is done through the land route leading to the Mirjavah border crossing (Taftan), and in between the residents of Sistan and Baluchestan region of Iran and the province of Balochistan Pakistan.

