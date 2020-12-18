World
Austria to go into third lockdown after Christmas, media report
- The lockdown will last longer for those who do not get tested for the coronavirus, while those who test negative will be able to come out of lockdown.
18 Dec 2020
VIENNA: Austria will go into a third coronavirus lockdown after Christmas that will last until Jan. 18, several Austrian media outlets including national news agency APA reported on Friday.
The lockdown will last longer for those who do not get tested for the coronavirus, while those who test negative will be able to come out of lockdown, several outlets reported.
A spokesman for Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office was not immediately available for comment.
India planning surgical strike on Pakistan, warns Qureshi in UAE presser
Austria to go into third lockdown after Christmas, media report
Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR
UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open
Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO
Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s
Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Read more stories
Comments