AVN 87.91 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (5.03%)
BOP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.91%)
CHCC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.66%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 111.30 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.34%)
EFERT 64.18 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.64%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.18%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.29%)
HASCOL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
HBL 136.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.76%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.89%)
KAPCO 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.07%)
MLCF 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.01%)
OGDC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.87%)
PAEL 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.49%)
PIBTL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.58%)
POWER 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
PPL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
PSO 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (1.41%)
SNGP 45.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
STPL 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.41%)
TRG 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
UNITY 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,609 Increased By ▲ 9.93 (0.22%)
BR30 23,082 Increased By ▲ 26.43 (0.11%)
KSE100 43,803 Increased By ▲ 36.24 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,279 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
China ferrous metals scale contract highs on strong demand outlook

  • "Although the actual demand and the state of destocking are slower than before, the overall destocking (trend) is still maintained," they wrote in a note.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

MANILA: Ferrous metals futures in China, the world's top steel producer, surged to contract highs on Friday, with this year's hottest commodity - iron ore - set for its seventh straight weekly gain on prospects about upbeat demand and worries over supply.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 4.3% to 1,054 yuan a tonne. Iron ore's most-active January contract on the Singapore Exchange climbed 1.6% to $159.50 a tonne.

Both the Dalian and Singapore benchmarks have risen more than 20% this month, with a Dec. 2 announcement by Brazilian miner Vale SA of reduced output targets for 2020 and 2021 coincided with intense demand from Chinese steel mills.

Signs of weakness in iron ore exports by top supplier Australia also emerged in recent weeks, adding upward pressure on prices.

"The risk of further (supply) disruptions is high, with a La Nina weather system likely to increase the number of hurricanes off Western Australia," said ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes.

Spot iron ore in China traded at $158.50 a tonne on Thursday, SteelHome consultancy data showed, near an almost eight-year peak hit last week.

While steel production has turned seasonally slower in China as the weather turns colder, inventories of rebar and hot-rolled coil declined, analysts at Sinosteel Futures in Beijing said.

"Although the actual demand and the state of destocking are slower than before, the overall destocking (trend) is still maintained," they wrote in a note.

Steel futures prices remain supported by "strong (demand) expectations for next year", they said.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped 3.1%, hot-rolled coil advanced 2.8%, and stainless steel gained 1.2%. Dalian coking coal, the biggest gainer, rose 5.3% while coke added 3.7%.

