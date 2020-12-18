AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
Pakistan

Very cold weather in northern Balochistan, up-country

Recorder Report 18 Dec 2020

KARACHI: A very cold weather is expected in north Balochistan and the upcountry in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Thursday.

A frosting temperature is likely to hit the Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours on Friday. Fog is likely to prevail over the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country over the period.

In the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country, while very cold conditions in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

