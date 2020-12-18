AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
Sindh suspends academic activities in seminaries

NNI 18 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday ordered immediate suspension of academic activities in all seminaries in the province, a private news channel reported.

The provincial government has taken the decision in view of spike in the cases of novel coronavirus.

Provincial government has issued a notification about suspension of educational activities in religious madaris in Sindh. It is pertinent to mention here, that the federal government had announced closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities by a government order from Nov 26 across the country, which will reopen on Jan 11.

The government had also postponed all examinations scheduled for December.

A meeting between the federal government officials and religious schools had also decided that the seminaries and religious universities within their educational framework would abide by the decisions of the government.

