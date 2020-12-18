SU professor bags analytical chemistry award

HYDERABAD: The Power List 2020 has issued the names of 81 scientists in the field of analytical chemistry around the globe wherein the professor of Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry, University of Sindh Dr Tasneem Kazi has been given first award.

The Power List 2020- an organization of analytical scientists had the names of scientists from Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, North America and South America and in cut-throat competition based on research, as many as 81 scientists were included for the award, giving away the first one to Dr Tasneem Kazi.

After receiving award, the professor called on the vice chancellor Prof Fateh Muhammad Burfat and apprised him of her achievement and award. The VC congratulated her on grabbing first award and enlightening the name of University of Sindh across the world. He said after joining SU back in 2017, he introduced research culture and brought a number of reforms to strengthen the skills and abilities of teachers, which he said resulted in accomplishment of Dr Tasneem.

