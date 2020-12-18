NBP media head Syed Ibne Hassan dies of Covid-19

KARACHI: Syed Ibne Hassan, Vice President (VP) and the head of Media & External relations department National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) died of Covid-19 pandemic here on Thursday. He was 50.

His Funeral prayer was offered at Imam Bargah Babul Ilm, 5 Star Churangi North Nazimabad and later laid to rest in Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard, amid tears and anguish.

Hassan left behind four sons and a widow to mourn his dead.

As per details, he contracted Covid-19 after his return to Karachi from Islamabad on 8th of this month, and was under treatment at a private hospital.

With Masters Degree in Journalism, Hassan was an active and competent official whose professional carrier spanned over three decades. He has served on different positions mostly on public relations at various financial institutions, government and media organisations, including, PICIC, NIB Bank, and Sindh government.

He had been associated with the NBP from 2011, and served the organisation on different positions. He worked as the head of publicity in the global home remittance management group, and divisional head of the corporate communication division at NBP.

Hassan was a member of various professional bodies pertaining to media as well as professional and philanthropic organisations such as FPCCI, Pakistan Management Association, Karachi Pres Club (KPC), and Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) etc.

He also attended various professional course conducted by NIPA, the Management Association of Pakistan, the International Business Consultant, the Public Relation Society of Pakistan, Pakistan Economic Development Forum, KPC, ACP, Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020