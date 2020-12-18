AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin urges better US-Russia ties, then vilifies West

AFP 18 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed hope that incoming US President Joe Biden would present an opportunity for improved relations between their two countries, before attacking Western aggression towards Russia.

Speaking at his annual marathon end-of-year press conference, Putin began by striking a conciliatory tone towards Western countries, with which Russia has seen its relations in recent years reach its lowest point since the end of the Cold War.

He told reporters that US-Russia ties had become “hostage to US domestic politics and said he hoped that some existing problems “will be resolved under the new administration”.

“We believe the US president-elect will sort things out because he has both domestic and foreign policy experience,” Putin said.

Despite being one of the last leaders of major world countries to congratulate the US president-elect, Putin earlier this week said he was ready for collaboration with Biden. But tensions have grown between Russia and the West in recent weeks after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny, 44, fell violently ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow in August and was eventually transferred by medical aircraft to a hospital in Berlin.

Experts in several Western countries concluded that the opposition leader had been poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok — a claim that Russia has repeatedly denied. This week a joint media report revealed what it said were the names and photos of chemical weapons experts from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that had tailed Navalny for years. When the topic came up during Thursday’s press conference, Putin’s tone cooled.

He suggested that US special services had planted the report, led by the investigative website Bellingcat and published with CNN, Der Spiegel and Russian outlet The Insider. He also said that Navalny was supported by US special services.—AFP

Putin urges better US-Russia ties, then vilifies West

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

71 Covid-19 deaths reported

Senate elections: MQM(P) pledges support to PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.