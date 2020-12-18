AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB confirms pacer Amir’s retirement from int’l cricket

Muhammad Saleem 18 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that pacer Mohammad Amir (28) has retired from international cricket.

A PCB spokesman said the board’s chief executive, Wasim Khan, spoke with Amir this afternoon and Amir confirmed to the PCB Chief Executive that “he has no desire or intention of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches.”

“This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage,” a PCB statement said. Amir made the announcement about his retirement in a video message released earlier Thursday. In the video message, Amir said he was being mentally tortured by the PCB management. He said that the current environment at the PCB and the way he was sidelined from the 35-member squad for the New Zealand tour was a wake-up call for him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PCB confirms pacer Amir’s retirement from int’l cricket

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

71 Covid-19 deaths reported

Senate elections: MQM(P) pledges support to PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.