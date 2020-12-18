PCB confirms pacer Amir’s retirement from int’l cricket

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that pacer Mohammad Amir (28) has retired from international cricket.

A PCB spokesman said the board’s chief executive, Wasim Khan, spoke with Amir this afternoon and Amir confirmed to the PCB Chief Executive that “he has no desire or intention of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches.”

“This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage,” a PCB statement said. Amir made the announcement about his retirement in a video message released earlier Thursday. In the video message, Amir said he was being mentally tortured by the PCB management. He said that the current environment at the PCB and the way he was sidelined from the 35-member squad for the New Zealand tour was a wake-up call for him.

