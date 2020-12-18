Punjab reports 618 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronaviurus, as Punjab has reported 618 fresh COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 129,291 and death toll to 3491.

With recovery of 171 more patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 115,595.

The breakup of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province is: Lahore 63,198 cases and 1392 deaths, Rawalpindi 12,114 cases and 579 deaths, Faisalabad 7114 cases and 302 deaths, Multan 8364 cases and 288 deaths and Sialkot 2881 cases and 119 deaths.

Moreover, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday launched a “Drug and Hepatitis Free” drive from Punjab University, to rid the universities of drugs and hepatitis.

Accompanied by VCs and representatives of various universities, the Governor, while addressing the event and talking to media said he has issued instructions to all the universities in Punjab to set up free medical camps in the universities to eradicate drug and hepatitis.

He said he has talked to all the provincial departments as well as Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Brigadier Ijaz (R), to make universities drug free. The government agencies will carry out operations not only in the vicinity of universities but also in areas where drugs are being supplied to university students.

