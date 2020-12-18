AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
Ziauddin University holds ‘ZU Dialogue’

18 Dec 2020

KARACHI: “Pakistan movement has been through continuous turbulence as there was a desire to push Muslims towards poverty, and not to avail them any political or human rights. Muslims were the special target and they sacrificed their lives for the creation of this country,” said former federal law minister f Barrister Shahida Jamil While talking about the history of human violations during the creation of Pakistan.

She was talking on the fourth interactive series of ‘ZU Dialogues’ titled, ‘Human Rights Vision 2020 & Beyond,’ in collaboration with Faculty of Law to mark the International Human Rights Day organized by Ziauddin University. The online session of dialogues was broadcasted live on the ZU facebook page.

The dialogue was aimed to enhance the knowledge and understanding of human rights, and foster attitudes of tolerance, respect, solidarity, and responsibility, also, to develop skills for protecting human rights.

Hina Jilani, founding member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the Women’s Action Forum expressed her views that unfortunately, the whole problem of not being able to fulfill the aspiration that the constitution, objective of resolution, statement of leadership in different eras of this country are all false.

While talking about women’s rights, Hina Jilani disclosed that the Rasheed Commission never raised its voice against violence on women. Women’s rights have always been suppressed because of political sensitivity and religious sensitivity.

While presenting the contrast dialogue about minority’s rights in the context of pre and post-existence of Pakistan, Saroop Ijaz senior counsel Asia Division, Human Rights Watch carried out by saying “we have failed to grant and secure minority rights both at institutional level and societal level. It includes the fundamental basis of equality of citizenships for minorities, women, and ethnic minorities. Sadly, we have replicated the faith-based class system.

Prof. Dr. Pirzada Qasim, Vice Chancellor Ziauddin University expressed his grief by saying “our forefathers have sacrificed their precious lives for getting this country and I feel saddened to say that even after getting independence still we are struggling and fighting to get human rights and raise our voice…”

Syed Muaz Shah, director of the Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law, ZU, who moderated the discussion, concluded the session then by asking all students and young people watching to “be the change you want to see”.—PR

