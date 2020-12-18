President for improving access to AT for persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that improving access to assistive technology (AT) for persons with disabilities (PWDs) would greatly help in addressing the challenges being faced by them.

The president emphasised the need for undertaking all possible measures to extend benefits of the modern-day technology to differently-abled people and those affected by the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases.

He stated this, while chairing a meeting on assistive technology, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by WHO country representative/Head of Mission, Dr Palitha Mahipala, Technical Advisor WHO, Dr Maryam Mallick, Managing Director, Pakistan Baitul Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi, and Director General Health, Ministry of National Health Services Dr Malik Muhammad Safi.

Dr Palitha Mahipala gave a detailed presentation on the importance of assistive technology for the PWDs.

He highlighted that AT supported six functional domains i.e., vision, hearing, mobility, communication, cognition, and environment.

He briefed the meeting about the initiatives taken by the WHO seeking global cooperation on AT.

Highlighting the importance of assistive technology products, the president said that the use of AT by PWDs could enormously help them in improving their lot.

He stated that AT was drawing commitment at global and regional levels, and the Government of Pakistan was making efforts to improve access for AT to the PWDs and ensure their financial and social inclusion.

He appreciated the efforts made by the WHO to seek enhanced global cooperation on AT.

