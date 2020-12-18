Speaker for farmer-friendly policies

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the dream of economic stability could not be realised without using modern technology, research, and resolving the issues faced by the farmer community.

He said that Pakistan was an agrarian country and a major chunk of its population was attached with the agriculture sector.

He remarked that development of agriculture was imperative for harnessing the overall development and prosperity in the country.

He urged for farmer-friendly policies to lead the country on the path of self sufficiency in agriculture products.

He expressed these views in his message on Farmers Day which is observed on 18th December every year.

The Speaker remarked that the incumbent government was fully resolved to bring policy reforms to support the farmers of the country.

He also stressed on the need to adopt modern agricultural techniques and emphasized that research and latest technologies should be brought into practice by our farmers to enhance the productive capability of cultivated lands.

He also remarked that urbanisation and over-population were crucial factors in decreasing the area under cultivation.

He also said that there was a need to increase the cultivation area by utilizing barren lands and improving irrigation system.

He said that increasing cultivation could fulfill the ever-increasing demands of agricultural products.

The Speaker said that the incumbent parliament was fully cognizant of the issues faced by the farmer community as the first ever Special Parliamentary Committee on Agricultural Products has been constituted to resolve all outstanding issues of the farmers community.

