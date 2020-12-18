Qureshi, Sheikh Mohammed discuss welfare of Pakistani diaspora in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thursday in Dubai and discussed issues of mutual interest amid the UAE’s visa suspension of issuing new visas for around a dozen countries, including Pakistan.

The foreign minister reached Dubai on Thursday for a two-day visit where he was received by Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali, senior officers of the embassy, and senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Dubai International Airport.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office issued here, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, in Dubai.

Foreign Minister Qureshi exchanged views with the prime minister of UAE on a range of issues of mutual interest.

He discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries, possibilities of enhancing bilateral trade relations and promoting investment, in particular in the field of agriculture.

Qureshi also requested Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to encourage the UAE’s business community to explore immense investment opportunities in Pakistan. Wishing “Dubai Expo 2020” a resounding success, he expressed gratitude to the UAE government in enabling Pakistan to participate effectively in the event.

He conveyed warm regards of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The prime minister of the UAE warmly reciprocated the sentiments, it added.

The foreign minister also discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, it added.

Qureshi stated that millions of Pakistanis are playing their full role in the development of the UAE over the last many decades.

He also raised with the UAE’s prime minister the problems faced by Pakistani community in the Emirates.

“Pakistan and the UAE have close and historic fraternal ties. The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE,” it added.

During the visit, the foreign minister is also scheduled to meet his Emeriti counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and also interact with Pakistani diaspora.

Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Dubai, and discussed bilateral relations.

In his remarks, the foreign minister expressed the confidence that the relations between the two countries will gain further strength in future.

Qureshi’s visit comes in wake of the UAE’s recent announcement with regard to suspension of issuing new visas to 13 countries, including Pakistan, reportedly on “security” grounds.

Earlier, the Foreign Office stated last week that Pakistan is in touch with the UAE authorities both in Islamabad and Dubai to sort the issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020