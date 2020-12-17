Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate steady at 0.75pc

BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75pc at a weekly tender on Thursday, in line with analyst expectations that the rate would not be lowered this year.

The bank left key rates steady on Tuesday, as expected, and said it would maintain a gap between the one-week deposit rate and the 0.6pc base rate as long as inflation risks justify that, flagging no imminent change.

On Thursday, the bank also said it expected to temporarily overshoot its inflation target in the second quarter of 2021 due to fuel price base effects and higher tobacco prices.