AVN 84.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.96%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 135.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.29%)
DCL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DGKC 109.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.15%)
EFERT 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.96%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.32%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.15%)
HASCOL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.88%)
KAPCO 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.78%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 109.58 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.3%)
PAEL 38.95 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.41%)
PIBTL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.67%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.87%)
PSO 205.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.32%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
TRG 74.71 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.51%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.63%)
BR100 4,577 Increased By ▲ 29.88 (0.66%)
BR30 22,928 Increased By ▲ 204.32 (0.9%)
KSE100 43,574 Increased By ▲ 213.86 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,176 Increased By ▲ 74.13 (0.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

AC Milan fight back again to salvage draw at Genoa

  • Calabria drew Milan level with a superb diagonal strike from outside the area before Destro struck again when he rose to head in a cross and Kalulu came to Milan's rescue seven minutes from time.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

AC Milan twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at relegation-battling Genoa on Wednesday and cling on to top spot in Serie A.

Genoa striker Mattia Destro scored twice in the second half but on both occasions the hosts were soon pegged back thanks to goals from Davide Calabria and Pierre Kalulu.

Milan, who came from 2-0 down to draw with Parma on Sunday, lacked fluency in the absence of injured or rested players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer and Ismael Bennacer.

But the draw kept the Rossoneri top of the Serie A standings with 28 points and continued their unbeaten run in the league this season, although neighbours Inter Milan are just one point behind in second after beating Napoli.

Genoa moved above Torino into 18th place, but they remain three points adrift of safety.

The game was a slow burner until Destro pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma parry to tap in from close range and open the floodgates to a goal-filled second half.

Calabria drew Milan level with a superb diagonal strike from outside the area before Destro struck again when he rose to head in a cross and Kalulu came to Milan's rescue seven minutes from time.

The 20-year-old's first goal for the club saw Stefano Pioli's side set a new record by scoring at least twice in 14 consecutive Serie A games, bettering the run of Torino in 1948.

Elsewhere, struggling Fiorentina earned a 1-1 draw at home to fifth-placed Sassuolo, Bologna fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Spezia, Sampdoria won 2-1 at Hellas Verona and Parma played out a goalless draw with Cagliari.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan Parma Simon Kjaer Rossoneri Gianluigi Donnarumma parry

AC Milan fight back again to salvage draw at Genoa

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

PM, Afghan president discuss Afghan peace process

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Pakistan LNG seeks cargoes for March delivery

Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, US states allege

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters