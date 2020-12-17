AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
Zoom to Lift its 40 Minute Meeting limit for the holidays

  • Zoom has announced that it will lift its 40 minute meeting limit for free accounts all over the world during the upcoming holidays.
BR Web Desk 17 Dec 2020
Source: Reuters

Zoom has announced that it will lift its 40 minute meeting limit for free accounts all over the world during the upcoming holidays.

Zoom meetings for three or more people are only allowed to last 40 minutes on a free account. To continue the video chatting, users normally have to start a new meeting and make everyone join in again.

Zoom hopes to make it easier and hassle-free for friends and family to hang out together virtually by removing this limit for the holidays. The company also lifted its 40-minute limit last month for Thanksgiving.

Here is when the popular video conferencing company plans on removing its 40 minute meeting limit:

  1. 10AM ET Thursday, December 17th, to 6AM ET Saturday, December 19th, for the end of Hanukkah
  2. 10AM ET Wednesday, December 23rd, to 6AM ET Saturday, December 26th, for Christmas Eve and Christmas
  3. 10AM ET on Wednesday, December 30th, to 6AM ET on Saturday, January 2nd, for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and the end of Kwanzaa

As COVID-19 cases rise all over the world and countries impose strict lockdowns to counter the second wave, this initiative by Zoom is focused on making the holidays special for all those who are separated from their families.

