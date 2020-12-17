AVN 83.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.08%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.77%)
FCCL 21.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.33%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
HBL 133.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 79.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
JSCL 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.2%)
KAPCO 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.82%)
MLCF 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
OGDC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.32%)
PAEL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.14%)
PIBTL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
PIOC 94.98 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.18%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
PPL 95.29 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
PSO 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.72%)
TRG 74.80 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.63%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
BR100 4,578 Increased By ▲ 30.77 (0.68%)
BR30 22,926 Increased By ▲ 201.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 43,592 Increased By ▲ 231.44 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,181 Increased By ▲ 79.87 (0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hit nine-month high after US crude stock draw

  • Refinery crude runs fell by 253,000 barrels per day in the past week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.8 percentage point in the week.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Oil prices hit a nine-month high early on Thursday after US government data showed that crude stockpiles fell last week and on optimism over a coronavirus relief package in the United States.

Brent crude futures rose by 28 cents, or 0.6%, to $51.36 a barrel at 0116 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 27 cents, or 0.6%, to $48.09 a barrel. Both benchmarks hit their highest since early March.

US crude inventories fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 11, the Energy Information Administration said. This was more than analysts' expectations of a 1.9-million-barrel drop, after stockpiles surged in last week's data.

"US production also fell... the first time since late October," ANZ analysts said in a note on Thursday.

Refinery crude runs fell by 253,000 barrels per day in the past week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.8 percentage point in the week.

Also boosting oil prices, the Fed said on Wednesday it would stick with its policy of low interest rates while legislators moved closer to agreeing on an additional $900 billion of COVID-19 aid, including $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits.

The United States on Thursday also expanded its campaign to deliver COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a pandemic that has killed more than 2,500 Americans a day, which also supported oil prices.

Coronavirus ANZ ANZ analysts Oil EIA Refinery crude US crude inventories

Oil prices hit nine-month high after US crude stock draw

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

PM, Afghan president discuss Afghan peace process

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Pakistan LNG seeks cargoes for March delivery

Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, US states allege

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters