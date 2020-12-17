AVN 82.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.12%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
MLCF 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
OGDC 107.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PSO 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.96%)
UNITY 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020
Markets

Tokyo shares back to black in early trade after US gains

  Among major shares, imaging and medical firm FujiFilm Holdings lost 3.46 percent to 5,504 yen.
AFP 17 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks shed earlier losses and moved into positive territory in early trade Thursday, after overnight gains on Wall Street outweighed pressure from the yen's appreciation on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index started in the red but moved quickly into positive territory, gaining around 0.12 percent or 33.27 points at 26,790.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.09 percent or 1.64 points at 1,788.47.

The market started lower with investors wary about a higher yen. They have been looking to lock in profits after recent gains, analysts said.

The dollar stayed low at 103.46 yen, little changed from 103.43 yen in New York, and compared with 104.00 yen seen at the start of the week.

"Continued appreciation of the yen against the dollar is expected to weigh on the market," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"The Nikkei may also face profit taking and pressure," it said.

But the Tokyo market's overall strength is seen remaining firm, analysts said.

Solid overnight gains on Wall Street were seen providing support, Okasan added.

The Nasdaq ended 0.5 percent higher, while the S&P added 0.2 percent. The Dow however lost 0.2 percent.

Some volatility was expected, but the bourse still has more room for further gains in the future, Okasan said.

Among major shares, imaging and medical firm FujiFilm Holdings lost 3.46 percent to 5,504 yen.

The fall came after media reports said authorities were expected to rule that the firm has failed to prove the effectiveness of its flu drug favipiravir, marketed under the name "Avigan", for use in treating COVID-19 patients.

Its rival pharmaceutical firm Shionogi soared 4.69 percent to 5,694 yen after it said it was going to start a clinical trial for its coronavirus vaccine.

Toyota also rebounded from earlier losses and added 0.40 percent to 8,012 yen. Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing fell 0.14 percent to 85,050. Sony rose 2.36 percent to 9,995.

